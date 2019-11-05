Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 895,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $83,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,600,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,989,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,806,000 after purchasing an additional 295,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 896,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $120.00 target price on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $304,518.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 33,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,828. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

