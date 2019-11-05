Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,349 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $89,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 331,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,154,000 after buying an additional 44,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim set a $310.00 price objective on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.14.

NASDAQ IDXX traded down $7.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $294.57. The company has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.94 and a beta of 0.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 405.71% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $605.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.17, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,696 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,114.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $4,443,392. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

