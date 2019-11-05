Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $85.58 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,379 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $85,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $2,161,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 41.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $7,860,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $1,259,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,584. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $40.31 and a 12 month high of $77.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $579.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 4,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $325,279.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 243,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,637,439. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 184,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,210 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

