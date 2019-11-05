Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 500 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $96,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,522,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,016,747,000 after acquiring an additional 990,368 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 3,484.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 958,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,400,000 after acquiring an additional 931,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,196,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,292,683,000 after acquiring an additional 486,674 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,341,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 946,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after acquiring an additional 175,671 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,231. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $155.19 and a one year high of $270.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.59 and a 200-day moving average of $233.48.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($1.78). The firm had revenue of $486.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.48 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.47%.

In other SBA Communications news, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 54,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.07, for a total transaction of $14,585,956.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,751 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,180.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack Langer sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.91, for a total transaction of $1,388,384.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,095.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,529 shares of company stock worth $26,257,774. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $259.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $246.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

