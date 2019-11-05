SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.27

SUEZ/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZEVY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.27 and traded as high as $7.53. SUEZ/ADR shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 4,064 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered SUEZ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered SUEZ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUEZ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27.

Suez SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the water and waste cycle management business in France, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Water Europe, Recycling and Recovery Europe, International, Water Technologies & Solutions, and Other. It provides water distribution and treatment services to individuals, local authorities, and industrial clients; and waste collection and treatment services, including collection, sorting, recycling, composting, energy recovery, and landfilling for non-hazardous and hazardous waste for local authorities and industrial clients.

