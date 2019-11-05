Strs Ohio Sells 4,500 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Griffon were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Griffon by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Griffon by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Griffon by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of Griffon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $21.90.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

