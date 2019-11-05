Strs Ohio Sells 19,100 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 116,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Korn Ferry by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KFY opened at $38.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $484.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 12.08%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti decreased their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Korn Ferry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

