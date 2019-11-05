Strs Ohio Sells 1,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,637,000 after acquiring an additional 33,256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 12,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AAXN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised Axon Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AAXN opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $39.43 and a 1-year high of $74.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.67.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.41 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

