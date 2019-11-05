Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WST. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 84.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WST opened at $147.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $456.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

