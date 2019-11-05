Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 175.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,752,000 after buying an additional 461,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,846,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 54.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 292,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 103,568 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 298,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 82,823 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 65.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,148 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $386.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Kimball Electronics Inc has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $19.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.