Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 36.9% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,065,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,878,000 after purchasing an additional 287,448 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $17,867,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,652,000 after purchasing an additional 164,998 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 274.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 105,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter valued at about $5,696,000. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $76.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.61. Pegasystems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $205.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.16 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 564 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total transaction of $40,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,757.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $69,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,418. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Pegasystems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pegasystems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

