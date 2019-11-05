Strategic Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.74. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $23.26 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

