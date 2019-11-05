Strategic Financial Group LLC Trims Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3,457.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,641,450 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,005,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370,409 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 21,191.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,534,097 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $353,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,498 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Home Depot by 104.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,531,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $942,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,574 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 26.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,135,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,423,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $197,884,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.71.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.63. 2,140,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.13. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $238.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 1,179.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,725,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,024,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,511,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

