Strategic Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.3% of Strategic Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $90.95. 935,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,493. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $73.18 and a 12 month high of $91.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.25.

