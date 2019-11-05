Strategic Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Strategic Financial Group LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4,150.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.26. The stock had a trading volume of 250,206 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.99. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

