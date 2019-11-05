Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD alerts:

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.