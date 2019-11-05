Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.151 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.
Shares of NYSE:EDI opened at $12.37 on Tuesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $13.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Company Profile
Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.