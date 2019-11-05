Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Chegg Put Options (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,967 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 6,961% compared to the average volume of 127 put options.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $29.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.22, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 325.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.55. Chegg has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $48.22.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chegg news, Director John E. York sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $369,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,334.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jenny Brandemuehl sold 50,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,096,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,103 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,442.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 637,266 shares of company stock worth $22,829,233 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd now owns 109,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,474,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,388,000 after purchasing an additional 837,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 35,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on CHGG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Chegg in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.