Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 5th (ACOR, AUTO, AVID, BHF, BRX, CBS, CTIC, DERM, EOLS, EVBG)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Maxim Group. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $68.00.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Swann. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Northland Securities. The firm currently has a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $64.00.

GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They currently have a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $250.00.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. Northland Securities currently has a $69.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $125.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its positive rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. Citigroup Inc currently has a $330.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $282.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Leerink Swann. Leerink Swann currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. Barrington Research currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Williams Capital. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Mizuho. Mizuho currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. The firm currently has a $97.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $109.00.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Cowen Inc.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $110.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $105.00.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $84.00.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp. The firm currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $250.00 price target on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Williams Capital. They currently have a $64.00 target price on the stock.

