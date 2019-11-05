Stingray Digitl (RAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Stingray Digitl to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$80.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.55 million.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Digitl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Digitl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.