Stifel Nicolaus Analysts Give Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) a $79.00 Price Target

Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price objective on Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IPHI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inphi from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Inphi from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inphi from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inphi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inphi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:IPHI traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.89. 934,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,814. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 7.06 and a current ratio of 7.69. Inphi has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $74.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.08.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Inphi will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $2,347,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,538,406.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $129,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,548.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,080. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Inphi by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Inphi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

