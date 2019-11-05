Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $48,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. DA Davidson downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Compass Point began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.23. 1,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,869. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $115.09 and a 52-week high of $141.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.75). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.