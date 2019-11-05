Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $888,000 Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 631.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $147.50 to $155.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.20.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,633,042.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.06. 11,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12 month low of $108.45 and a 12 month high of $150.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

