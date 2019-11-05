Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 242.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,512,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,530,997,000 after buying an additional 136,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,449,000 after buying an additional 154,604 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,244,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,172,000 after buying an additional 37,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,724,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $277,536,000 after buying an additional 75,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 2,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $441,083.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,372 shares in the company, valued at $837,279.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.52, for a total value of $99,859.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,235 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,329 shares of company stock worth $1,042,889. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.40.

NYSE IT traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.39. 2,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.23. Gartner Inc has a 12-month low of $120.89 and a 12-month high of $171.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.42 and a 200-day moving average of $149.63.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.84 million. Gartner had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.