Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,703 Shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,529,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,102,000 after purchasing an additional 433,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,156,000 after purchasing an additional 18,489 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 384,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 22,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 263,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,359 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 5,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,414. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

