Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STRL. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Sterling Construction from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

STRL traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 512,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,259. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. Sterling Construction has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sterling Construction’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $532,884.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $387,660.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,634.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRL. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 26.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Sterling Construction by 13.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $200,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

