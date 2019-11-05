Stephens Begins Coverage on The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI)

Stephens began coverage on shares of The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded The Rubicon Project from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Rubicon Project from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on The Rubicon Project and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

NYSE RUBI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 692,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,801. The Rubicon Project has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a market cap of $450.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In related news, Director Frank Addante sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $115,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,234,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,372,682.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $339,625 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 183.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,288,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,580 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 14,734.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 741,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 736,700 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 959.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 548,946 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 497,146 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 18.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,344,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 365,671 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

