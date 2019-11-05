Stephens Analysts Give Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) a $24.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $24.00 target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of RUTH stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $731.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.33.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 44.10%. The firm had revenue of $103.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,284,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 138,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 80,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

