Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New $157,000 Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 276.5% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 52.8% in the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.94. 320,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,444,999. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $237.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.31.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.