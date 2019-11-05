Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $35.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Macquarie set a $31.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.64.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,818,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,991. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

In other news, SVP Miguel Alvarez acquired 8,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 32,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 151,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 96.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 19.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

