State of Tennessee Treasury Department Takes Position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 377,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,106,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 38,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

TECK traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 156,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,204,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.51 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.54.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

