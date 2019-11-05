State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 9,769 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 14.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,286 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 9,769 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1,606.7% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 256 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Foresters Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the second quarter. Foresters Asset Management Inc. now owns 380 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.97.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,439.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.68. 790,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $114.79 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

