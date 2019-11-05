State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,252 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 105,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $202,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,610. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $452,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,002 shares of company stock worth $1,679,604. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.08. The stock had a trading volume of 29,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,616. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $99.27.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

