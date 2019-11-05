State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 44,877 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 54.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 44,877 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hess were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,992,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,906,595,000 after purchasing an additional 520,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,524,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,114,037,000 after acquiring an additional 89,217 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,447,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,575,000 after acquiring an additional 99,168 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,584,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $418,559,000 after acquiring an additional 360,041 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,672,000 after acquiring an additional 599,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HES stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,407. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.30 and a beta of 2.01. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.59 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hess Corp. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hess news, insider Michael R. Turner sold 11,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $694,731.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 142,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $9,252,716.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,562,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,702,796.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $15,594,809. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $61.00 price objective on Hess and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Hess in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

