State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.63 Million Stock Position in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 91.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 122.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $80,465,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.79, for a total transaction of $45,076.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,250,530.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $143,094.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,494.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,750 shares of company stock worth $370,987. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMED. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

NASDAQ AMED traded up $3.22 on Tuesday, hitting $150.65. 9,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,344. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. Amedisys Inc has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $152.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day moving average of $125.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

