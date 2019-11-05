State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,703 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $8,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.97. 30,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,398. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.78. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 88.16%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CAO Michael Ritz sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,822,300 in the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.50 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

