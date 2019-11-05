State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $2.97 Million Position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 108,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 3.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 208,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank Ozk by 20.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 20,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk in the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $245.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Bank Ozk’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank Ozk from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens set a $31.00 price objective on Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

