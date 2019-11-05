State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 102.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,342,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Perspecta by 825.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,081 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Perspecta by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,315,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,501 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,441,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Perspecta by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,013,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,891 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on PRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Perspecta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.08. Perspecta Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%.

