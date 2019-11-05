State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.93 Million in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.12% of Werner Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WERN. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Werner Enterprises stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $39.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $618.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

