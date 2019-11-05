State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 63.7% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 36,523 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 20.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 452,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,272,000 after acquiring an additional 77,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $93.53 on Tuesday. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $55.24 and a 52 week high of $102.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.37.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price target on Power Integrations and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northland Securities reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.20.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $30,492.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,465,648.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,312,464. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

