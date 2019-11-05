State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $3.16 Million Stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Mattel were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Mattel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 51,773,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,377,000 after purchasing an additional 932,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 34.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,850,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,786,835 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 37.8% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 36,340,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,962,282 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,087,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 45.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,577,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,677 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Mattel Inc has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Mattel had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $10.50 price objective on Mattel and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.92.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie brand; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; content, toy, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends brands; and dolls and books under the American Girl brand name.

