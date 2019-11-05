State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys Shares of 200,000 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 168,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $931,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In related news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KRG opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.75. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Kite Realty Group Trust’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Compass Point raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price target on Kite Realty Group Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.