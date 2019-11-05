State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.
Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.
About State Auto Financial
State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.
Read More: Buy-Side Analysts
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.