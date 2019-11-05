State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STFC. BidaskClub raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of State Auto Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Get State Auto Financial alerts:

Shares of STFC stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.49. The stock had a trading volume of 57,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.32.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). State Auto Financial had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Auto Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in State Auto Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products. It operates through four segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, Specialty Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for State Auto Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Auto Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.