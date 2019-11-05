Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Weeden

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Weeden in a report released on Friday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.
Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.
In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $956,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
