Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Weeden

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Weeden in a report released on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SBUX. Cowen set a $93.00 price objective on Starbucks and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,052,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,021. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.43. The firm has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $60.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $961,596.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $212,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $956,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Starbucks by 30.6% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 958,914 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $80,385,000 after buying an additional 224,640 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 209,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,534,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

