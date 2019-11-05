Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,328 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,382,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,457,167,000 after buying an additional 2,706,533 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 977.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $664,219,000 after buying an additional 7,188,139 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,810,825 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $487,122,000 after buying an additional 462,682 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,538,794 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $407,725,000 after buying an additional 2,576,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,634,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $388,522,000 after buying an additional 68,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

SBUX stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $81.64. 329,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,058,816. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $2,025,330.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

