Starbucks Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Starbucks in a report released on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.58% and a negative return on equity of 75.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.43. Starbucks has a one year low of $60.42 and a one year high of $99.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 21,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total transaction of $2,025,330.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.