Star Group (NYSE:SGU) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Group (NYSE:SGU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Star Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Star Group alerts:

NYSE:SGU opened at $9.39 on Friday. Star Group has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $462.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 979,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 134,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,830,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 260,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 155,673 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Star Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.