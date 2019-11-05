Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Nomura upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Gabelli cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $157.47.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $158.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $110.54 and a one year high of $158.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $29,999.82. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.6% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.0% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 2,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

