Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Holdings Decreased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 17.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 555.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Stamps.com by 85.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Stamps.com in the second quarter worth about $4,775,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stamps.com by 380.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 165,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 14.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

STMP traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,824. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.81. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Stamps.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $207.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.35 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. Stamps.com’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

