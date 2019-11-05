SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub cut SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Scotiabank upgraded SSR Mining from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on SSR Mining from $28.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSR Mining stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,167. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 2.91. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.43 and a beta of -0.44.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $155.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSR Mining will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 92.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,577,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,501 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,833,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SSR Mining by 7,205.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 836,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after acquiring an additional 825,142 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in SSR Mining by 121.8% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 756,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 415,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,122,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,539,000 after acquiring an additional 367,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: Net Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.