SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. Buckingham Research set a $67.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.23.

Shares of SSNC traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.47. 113,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,914,775. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $54.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 25,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 13,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

